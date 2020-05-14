A black man in Vermont says he was threatened and told to leave the state, police say

(CNN) A black man in Vermont told police he was threatened and told to leave the state by a white man, Vermont State Police said in a news release.

"Making this situation in Hartford even more disturbing was the racial undertone used during this exchange with the individual who is a person of color," Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday.

"So let me be very clear, this is not acceptable and it can't be tolerated and there's no excuse for it," he added.

The victim's family reported Friday that the man was driving with his 11-year-old son near their home in Hartford, police said in the Wednesday release. The man's car has New York registration plates.

People in two other vehicles -- which may have been pick-up trucks -- flagged the man down and he told police he stopped, thinking they needed help.

