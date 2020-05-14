An 8-year-old boy with coronavirus antibodies went into cardiac arrest. His brother's CPR saved his life

(CNN) An 8-year-old boy was rescued by his teen brother's quick thinking after going into cardiac arrest at home, his family says, following what doctors told them was a coronavirus-related condition.

Jayden Hardowar in Queens, New York, came down with a mild fever in late April and seemed to show he had recovered, his father told CNN's Anderson Cooper Wednesday. But shortly after, he came down with an upset stomach and three days later, collapsed.

Tyron, the boy's 15-year-old brother, performed CPR he learned as a Boy Scout and helped keep Jayden alive until first responders arrived and used a defibrillator to revive him, Roup Hardowar, the boys' father said.

"I was very nervous. I had all these thoughts going through my head, but then I told myself I need to put them aside and I need to focus," Tyron told CNN.

"Once I saw him take a deep breath I was, like, 'I'm doing something right,'' he said. "I'm very happy that, you know, I made an impact on his life."

Read More