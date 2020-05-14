NASCAR driver Ryan Newman says he has no recollection of Daytona 500 crash

(CNN) NASCAR driver Ryan Newman says he has no memory of his horrific crash in the Daytona 500, nor does he remember his hospital stay until he was leaving with his kids.

"I was medically treated to not know (about my condition.) They were trying to keep me in a somewhat of a medically-induced coma from what I've been told, and that medicine kind of zoned me out, so I really don't have any memories or recollection of any of my crash until I actually had my arms around my daughters walking out of the hospital," Newman said during a news conference on Thursday.

In February, Newman was leading the final lap of the race when he was involved in a fiery crash that saw his car spin and go airborne, flipping several times. The 42-year-old driver was hospitalized for two days with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday, he told reporters he watched video of his crash after he left the hospital and couldn't believe it.

"I watched the crash and had to make myself believe what I had went through," Newman said. "I really looked to my dad to say, 'Hey, did this really happen?' Like it was kind of there's no déjà vu when there's no deja. It was just kind of like, 'All right, I believe you.' It's crazy. I'm happy I'm here."

