The US accounted for nearly half of the $72.9 billion spent on nuclear weapons last year

(CNN) A collective $72.9 billion was spent on nuclear weapons by the world's nuclear-armed nations in 2019, with the US spending nearly as much as all eight other countries combined, according to a report from a global coalition.

The report by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) notes that the $35.4 billion spent by the US in 2019 on its approximate 5,800 nuclear weapons was an increase of $5.8 billion spent in 2018.

ICAN estimates the US spent $67,352 per minute on nuclear weapons in 2019.

The Congressional Budget Office has projected the US nuclear forces budget will cost $494 billion from 2019 to 2028 -- a 23 percent increase of its previous estimate from 2017.

The $94 billion increase would put annual US spending on nuclear forces for an average of just under $50 billion a year.