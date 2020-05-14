A New Jersey inmate died after suffering from possible Covid-like symptoms 10 months before she was up for parole. Now her family wants answers.

(CNN) A New Jersey inmate who was up for parole in less than a year died after experiencing "respiratory distress" at a state correctional facility, according to court documents.

Tiffany Mofield was serving a five-year sentence for robbery at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women when she died on April 29 at the age of 43, according to Oliver Barry, an attorney representing Mofield's family.

She would have been eligible for parole in February 2021, said Barry.

It's not confirmed whether Mofield died of Covid-19, but according to court documents, prior to her death she was complaining of fatigue, respiratory distress and difficulty walking.

According to Barry, Mofield had asthma, but was otherwise healthy.

Read More