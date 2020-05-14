Two NFL players are wanted for allegedly robbing partygoers at gunpoint

(CNN) Police in southeast Florida have issued arrest warrants for two NFL players for armed robbery, according to the police department.

DeAndre Baker, a cornerback for the New York Giants, and Quinton Dunbar, a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, are both wanted for their roles in an alleged armed robbery during a house party on Wednesday night.

Baker is wanted for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar is wanted for four counts of Armed Robbery with a firearm, Miramar police said.

Several victims at the house party allege that Baker and Dunbar stole thousands of dollars in cash from them as well as valuable watches while armed with weapons, according to the arrest warrant.

CNN has attempted to reach a representative for Baker and there is no known contact for Dunbar.

