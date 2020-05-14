Michigan settles right to education lawsuit after court rules it a constitutional right

(CNN) The state of Michigan said it settled a yearslong case with Detroit school students who sued the state, claiming abysmal learning conditions that robbed them of the right to an education.

The settlement, announced Thursday , comes weeks after a federal appeals court's groundbreaking ruling recognizing the "fundamental right to a basic minimum education" in the case.

The seven students from five public and charter schools claimed "slum-like conditions," and described decrepit and unsafe buildings with insect and rodent-infested classrooms, and inadequate and insufficient teachers and textbooks at their schools, among a long list of other things.

"This settlement marks a first step toward ensuring children in Detroit and all across Michigan -- regardless of where they live -- have the right to a quality education," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and representatives of the children said in a joint statement.

"I have always said that every student, no matter where they come from, has a birthright to a quality public education," Whitmer said. "Students in Detroit faced obstacles to their education that inhibited their ability to read -- obstacles they never should have faced."

