Florida wildfires in Naples area force evacuations, close Interstate 75

(CNN) Florida wildfires fueled by winds and dry weather on Thursday forced evacuations and closed parts of Interstate 75 in the Naples area.

Mandatory evacuation orders by the Greater Naples Fire Control District were prompted by "fast-moving" brush fires sweeping across 4,000 acres, according to a tweet by the Collier County sheriff.

"Moderate winds are contributing to significant fire movement which is now anticipated throughout the late night," the sheriff's office said Wednesday night via Twitter.

The Greater Naples Fire Control District issues mandatory evacuation order, says tweet from Collier County Sheriff's Office.

It was unclear how many people were affected by the order but structures in the heavily wooded areas north of I-75 and the RV communities of Panther Walk and Club Naples were included, according to the tweet.

The Collier County fires, which merged overnight, consumed 4,000 acres and were 10% contained, the Florida Forestry Service said.

Read More