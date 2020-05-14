A teenager accidentally hit and killed her father while learning to park a truck

(CNN) Police say a 15-year-old girl accidentally ran over her father with a pickup truck on Tuesday during a driving lesson in a Florida park.

The 46-year-old man later died of his injuries.

Tarpon Springs Police said in a statement that the father was showing his daughter how to park the Ford F-150.

The father got out of the truck and stood in front of the vehicle after his daughter pulled into a parking space. Police said the daughter was going to back up, but unintentionally hit the accelerator while the truck was still in drive.

The truck went over a curb, struck the father and then struck a tree, according to the statement.