NAACP branches call for state lawmaker to resign for wearing apparent confederate flag face mask

(CNN) Multiple Michigan branches of the NAACP are calling for the immediate resignation of Michigan state Sen. Dale Zorn after he wore a face mask with what appeared to be a Confederate flag pattern on the Michigan Senate floor in late April.

The senator, a Republican, had apologized in a pair of Twitter posts the following day. He told CNN affiliate WLNS that his wife made the face mask for him, and it was not a Confederate flag.

The NAACP branches sent a letter to Zorn, demanding he step down from his position as senator of Michigan's 17th District, calling his action insensitive to his constituents and "inappropriate for any elected official."

"Following your actions, protestors wave Confederate flags and incited violence at the State Capitol," the letter said.

The NAACP has denounced the waving of Confederate flags, swastikas and "threatening signs aimed at the Governor."

