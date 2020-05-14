Man arrested after allegedly shooting and stabbing multiple people in California rampage

(CNN) A man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and stabbing multiple people during a rampage through Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Sergio Rodriguez, 46, is being held on $4 million bail, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Officers responded to an incident early Wednesday morning, where the suspect had allegedly shot at a vehicle multiple times, striking the tire.

After fleeing in a vehicle, the suspect struck another vehicle on the road, police said. When the driver pulled over, Rodriguez attempted to carjack them and stabbed the person multiple times, according to the release. Rodriguez got back in his car and continued driving, police said.

He later rammed his car into another victim's vehicle, stabbed the person several times and fled the scene again, according to police.

Read More