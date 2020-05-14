Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell says taking a pay cut to play baseball isn't worth the health risk

(CNN) Blake Snell, star pitcher of the Tampa Bay Rays, is putting his foot down: No pay, no play.

The Cy Young Award winner said in a Twitch broadcast Wednesday he wouldn't return to play baseball amid the coronavirus pandemic unless the money's worth it.

"I'm not playing unless I get mine," said Snell. "That's just the way it is for me. Like, I'm sorry you guys think differently, but the risk is way ... higher and the amount of money I'm making is way lower. Why would I think about doing that?"

Blake Snell wipes his face at Minute Maid Park on October 05, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

The comments come as rumors swirl about a plan approved by MLB owners that would halve the amount of money players would make for the season -- in a 50-50 revenue split with owners, ESPN reported.

Snell, 27, was scheduled to make $7 million this season alone. Though some have said players should play for the love of the game, Snell disagreed, saying the risk was too high for everyone on the field.

