Person who left note at Ahmaud Arbery's memorial just wanted to share condolences, investigators say

(CNN) A mysterious note found at the memorial for slain jogger Ahmaud Arbery is nothing more than a message of condolences.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has identified the person who wrote and left the note, according to a tweet, one day after its discovery sparked questions about its meaning.

What the note said

The unsigned note left at the place where Arbery was killed read, "Ahmaud - I am so sorry. I should have stopped them. I am so sorry."

Ahmaud Arbery

S. Lee Merritt, the attorney for the Arbery family, addressed the note in a tweet on Wednesday, writing, "We need to discover who left this note!"

