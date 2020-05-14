A 108-year-old New Jersey woman recovers from Covid-19

After living through both the 1918 flu pandemic and current coronavirus pandemic, the label is fitting.

"I survived everything because I was determined to survive," she told News 12 New Jersey in an interview conducted over video chat last week.

Goldsholl originally lived in the Bronx before moving to New Jersey 20 years ago, according to News 12. She didn't really want to talk about the virus, the News 12 reporter said -- but she did reminisce about her family.

"The oldest of four children and I was the smartest one from the bunch," she said, while sporting a pink boa around her neck. "I am a survivor. I've got to come out on the top of every list."

The staff at Allendale Community for Senior Living shared her story on Facebook . They described her as the "model of positive perseverance."

Murphy echoed that in his statement about her.

"To you Sylvia -- we send you all of our best for the many, many, many, more years to come," said Murphy.