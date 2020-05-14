(CNN) Police are examining CCTV footage after a British transport worker died with coronavirus 14 days after being allegedly spat on in a busy London station.

Belly Mujinga, a 47-year-old railway ticket office worker, was working for Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) on the station concourse of London's busy Victoria station at the time of the incident on March 22.

She and a colleague were allegedly assaulted by a man who spat at them and coughed on them, claiming he had the coronavirus, Mujinga's union, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), said in a statement on Tuesday.

The union said Mujinga had no personal protective equipment and had "begged to be let to work from inside the building" rather than outside on the concourse.

Both staff members fell ill within days, TSSA said, and Mujinga, who had an underlying respiratory illness, was taken to Barnet Hospital, north London, in an ambulance and put on a ventilator 11 days after the alleged assault.

