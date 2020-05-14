(CNN)Police are examining CCTV footage after a British transport worker died with coronavirus 14 days after being allegedly spat on in a busy London station.
Belly Mujinga, a 47-year-old railway ticket office worker, was working for Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) on the station concourse of London's busy Victoria station at the time of the incident on March 22.
She and a colleague were allegedly assaulted by a man who spat at them and coughed on them, claiming he had the coronavirus, Mujinga's union, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), said in a statement on Tuesday.
The union said Mujinga had no personal protective equipment and had "begged to be let to work from inside the building" rather than outside on the concourse.
Both staff members fell ill within days, TSSA said, and Mujinga, who had an underlying respiratory illness, was taken to Barnet Hospital, north London, in an ambulance and put on a ventilator 11 days after the alleged assault.
She died on April 5, leaving behind a husband and an 11-year-old daughter.
GTR confirmed to CNN that it had passed CCTV of the incident to the British Transport Police (BTP), which is assessing the footage as part of its investigation.
In a statement, BTP Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said: "I know the death of this member of staff has shocked many of us, and our thoughts remain with her family who are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers as they come to terms with their loss.
"We will always investigate any report of assault thoroughly when we receive it, and it's vital for us to establish the full circumstances behind this incident.
"We are conducting extensive enquiries to help us do so, including exploring possible CCTV opportunities and speaking to key witnesses."