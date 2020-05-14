We saved New York once. We can do it again for all states

Peter Goldmark, former president of the Rockefeller Foundation and publisher of the International Herald Tribune, served in state and local government roles in New York City, New York State, and Massachusetts. He works as an independent consultant on climate change strategy to foundations. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) New York City and the state of New York have faced a life-or-death crisis before. In 1975, budget practices ranging from the unwise to outright crazy combined with a national recession to bring New York City, and with it the state and all the state's public authorities, to the edge of disaster.

Peter C. Goldmark, Jr.

There was a default on debt politely retitled a "moratorium" which was later found unconstitutional; there were deadlines when it looked like the city would run out of cash and not be able to issue paychecks or welfare checks; there were widespread layoffs of public employees. And for half a year the federal government refused to help, culminating in a famous Daily News headline that read, referring to President Gerald Ford: "Ford to City: Drop Dead."

I served as budget director for the state during that crisis. Of the figures central to meeting the challenges we faced -- Gov. Hugh Carey, his chief aide David Burke, financier Felix Rohatyn, labor leader Victor Gotbaum, and Paul Volcker, then president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York) -- I am the only one still living.

In that 1975 crisis, the role of New York State became key, and through discipline, sacrifice, and new institutions and patterns of cooperation, New York City did not "drop dead."

From that experience, as different as it was from the crisis we face today, there are lessons and principles that remain touchstones. One broad lesson is the need for state governments to take the lead on certain issues, especially when the federal government is divided or uncertain. A second is to put in place machinery to assure the continuation of essential services.

