'Hamilton' is opening the room where it happens

Holly Thomas is a writer and editor based in London. She tweets @HolstaT. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) "Hamilton," the musical that smashed all Broadway records and saw tickets sell for over $1,000 apiece, is coming to Disney + on July 3.

Its streaming premiere was fast-tracked by a year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning that a filmed version of the original Broadway musical, which until now was pretty much only accessible to those with hundreds of dollars to spare, access to theaters and patience for the often monthslong waitlist, will soon be available to anyone who can afford the $7 monthly Disney + subscription.

Holly Thomas

This news shouldn't just spark joy for Broadway buffs. Alexander Hamilton's story -- as interpreted and told by "Hamilton" writer and original theatrical lead Lin-Manuel Miranda -- of immigration, the War of Independence, love triangles and (sexier than it sounds) the founding of America's financial system, will intrigue anyone who'd normally consider the story of America's founding fathers a dry footnote to Independence Day celebrations.

It's a testament to the fact that no matter whether a country was born out of conflict or compromise, there is always the potential for greatness - and that greatness is often owed to its least-appreciated people. The ambition and tenacity of Miranda's Hamilton, both the man and the show, can offer inspiration to anyone finding the conflicts and injustices of the current social and political landscape exhausting.

From the first song, Miranda beckons the audience to underappreciated parts of the American story, in particular the role played by immigrants. When imagining the founding fathers of America, the facsimile which probably comes to mind is that of bewigged white men standing indoors, jostling to sign the Declaration of Independence -- a not dissimilar sight to the government of today, minus the wigs (probably).