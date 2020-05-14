Dele Alli tells of 'horrible experience' after assault and robbery

(CNN) Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli has told of his "horrible experience" after he was apparently robbed and assaulted at his North London home.

The Metropolitan Police released a statement saying they were called to a residential address in Barnet at 12:35am on Wednesday, although they didn't name Alli.

"Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewelery, including watches, before fleeing," the police statement said.

"Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted. They did not require hospital treatment."

