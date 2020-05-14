Weapons and ammunition seized during police raid on elite German soldier's home

(CNN) A stash of weapons, ammunition and explosives was seized at the home of an elite German soldier, officials have confirmed.

Officers from the Dresden State Criminal Police Office searched the property of a 45-year-old Sergeant Major on Wednesday morning, and found weapons including an assault rifle and plastic explosives, Germany's Ministry of Defense confirmed on Thursday.

The man was a member of Germany's KSK special forces commandos, CNN affiliate RTL reported.

The suspect was arrested for violating the Weapons of War Control Act and was questioned, the Ministry of Defense said.

Germany's Military Counterintelligence Service had been investigating members of the special forces for a long time and the search on Wednesday was conducted after a tip-off from the intelligence agency, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

Read More