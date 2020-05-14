CNN 10 - May 15, 2020

BLURBS

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What is the two-word term for the percentage of American workers who don't have a job -- a statistic that recently hit 14.7 percent, according to the U.S. government?

2. Grand Banks, Newfoundland, Canada is known for its record levels of what weather event, which is a type of cloud that forms near the ground?

3. In what nation, whose leader is Boris Johnson, were residents recently allowed to exercise outside again after six weeks of lockdown?

4. New theories suggest that velociraptors did not hunt like wolves in packs -- but instead with limited cooperation like what modern-day lizards, which are the world's largest?

5. As featured on Wednesday's show, what is the term for the proteins in our blood that attach themselves to parts of viruses, limiting the infection and leading to the virus' elimination?

6. What is the world's oldest underground railway, whose first section was completed in 1883?

7. What substance did Nickelodeon send to astronauts at the International Space Station for experiments with its dynamic properties?

8. What was the name of the "unsinkable" American battleship that survived both World Wars, two atomic blasts, and only sank after being used for target practice by the U.S. military?

9. According to the U.S. Labor Department, what increased in price by 2.6% from March to April, the biggest one-month price jump since 1974?

10. What country, which has the smallest population in Central America, is home to a picturesque road called the Hummingbird Highway?

