PGA Tour 2K21 is ready to hit the green August 21, and you can preorder it right now

The golf course comes to you this fall, as PGA Tour 2K21 sets out to make a hole-in-one when it comes to officially licensed golf simulation games. It's the latest installment of 2K Games' long-running and much-loved PGA Tour series.

PGA Tour 2K21 is set to launch worldwide on August 21 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Grab your best driver, because it's time to make an eagle with the most realistic golf video game around.

While there were Tiger Woods PGA Tour installments from 1998 onward, PGA Tour 2K21 marks the triumphant return of the original PGA Tour brand and the first of the 21st century. Developed by HB Studios, the team behind the excellent The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour, this new vision for the franchise will include 15 licensed PGA Tour courses painstakingly recreated in-game, from every bunker to every lake and everything in between. And with the custom Course Designer, the possibilities will be endless.

PGA Tour 2K21

You can preorder two different versions of PGA Tour 2K21 right now: the Standard and Digital Deluxe editions. Preordering either version of the game nets you the CodeChaos MyPLAYER Pack, which comes with a set of special CodeChaos clothing for your golfer. You get the BOA golf shoes and custom 2K/Adidas CodeChaos polo, pants and hat. The code for your bonus goodies will be packed with the game.

PGA Tour 2K21 Standard Edition for the Xbox One ($59.99; gamestop.com)

PGA Tour 2K21 Standard Edition for the PlayStation 4 ($59.99; gamestop.com)

PGA Tour 2K21 Standard Edition for the Nintendo Switch ($59.99; gamestop.com)

PGA Tour 2K21 Standard Edition for the PC ($59.99; gamestop.com)

A preorder of the Digital Deluxe Edition will get you the "Golden Touch" pack, which includes a gold putter and driver. You'll also get a 2300 VC pack, which can be used to unlock the in-game cosmetic items you choose to outfit your golfer with.

PGA Tour 2K21 Digital Deluxe Edition for the Xbox One ($69.99; gamestop.com)

PGA Tour 2K21 Digital Deluxe Edition for the Nintendo Switch ($69.99; gamestop.com)

PGA Tour 2K21 Digital Deluxe Edition for the PC ($69.99; gamestop.com)

Golf fans will be delighted to know that Justin Thomas — 2017 FedEx Cup Champion, PGA Championships winner and former World No. 1 on the Official World Golf Ranking — has been chosen as the cover athlete for the first PGA Tour game of the 2000s.

In addition to Thomas, there will be 11 other pros to play as while you tackle PGA Tour Career Mode to become a FedEx Cup champion. You can also create your own MyPLAYERs with special apparel and licensed equipment from brands like Polo Ralph Lauren and Bridgestone Golf.

The game has been carefully designed so players of all skill levels can compete on equal ground. It will include a variety of tutorials and shot suggestions, while veterans can tinker with settings like Pro Vision, Putt Preview, and Distance Control. Hit the links with friends as well, with the addition of local and online matches that include fun options like 4-Player Scrambles, Skins, Alt-Shot and Stroke Play.

In terms of realistic golf sims, PGA Tour 2K21 looks to be changing the game. Better start working on that slice.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.