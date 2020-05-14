New dog? Here's everything you'll need to make your pup happy

Few things are more exciting than welcoming a new puppy into your home. For first-time dog parents, getting your space ready for your new furry friend is essential, which is why we've rounded up some of the most important things you'll need to keep your pooch happy, entertained and healthy.

From the obvious things like toys and treats, to some items you may not have considered, like a dog harness or crate cover, this list of puppy items will make sure you're prepared and ready to help your four-legged friend start life off on the right paw. And don't forget about their food, which you can actually get delivered now, too.

Ranging from $3 to $125, these items are available at retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom, as well as pet-centric brands like Petco and Chewy.com. Scroll down to shop our 30 essential picks for new puppy parents now, and get ready for the endless cuddles and kisses coming your way.

Wild & Woofy Puppy Starter Kit ($18; nordstrom.com)

A puppy starter kit that comes with a collapsible water bowl, leash, tennis ball and cute bow tie.

_____________________________________________________________________________

BarkBox subscription (starting at $22; barkbox.com)

An easy way to make sure your dog always has all the toys they need is with a BarkBox. These are delivered right to your door and are full of exciting toys and snacks to keep your pooch occupied.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Outward Hound Fun Feeder Interactive Dog Bowl ($11.76, originally $19.99; chewy.com)

Help your pup learn to eat slowly and safely with an interactive feeding bowl.

_____________________________________________________________________________

AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Dog Bowl (starting at $8.99; amazon.com)

Or choose a simple stainless steel bowl that can be used for food or water.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Reopet Silicone Non-Stick Food Pad ($12.99; amazon.com)

Help keep your puppy's eating area clean with a nonstick silicone mat that can easily be wiped clean.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Good2Go Tie-Dye Dog Collar (starting at $9.99; petco.com)

Every dog needs a collar, and this tie-dye style makes sure that yours is ultra-fashionable for every walk.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Quick-Tag Personalized Engraved Pet ID Tag ($11.24, originally $14.99; petco.com)

Help ensure your dog's safety with a personalized dog tag.

_____________________________________________________________________________

MidWest Homes for Pets Dog Crate (starting at $18.99; amazon.com)

Create a safe space for your pup with this adjustable dog crate.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Wild One Air Travel Carrier ($125; wildone.com)

For when we're all eventually able to travel or at least go on a roadtrip, this carrier folds out into a flat bed for your pup, and looks far cuter than most other pet carriers out there.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Brindle Soft Memory Foam Dog Bed with Removable Washable Cover (starting at $17.86; amazon.com)

A comfy and machine-washable bed for inside the crate.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Smart Pet Love Heart Pattern Dog Blanket (starting at $15.99, originally $19.95; chewy.com)

Add extra comfort to your puppy's crate or use this ultra-soft blanket to provide a cozy napping spot.

_____________________________________________________________________________

MidWest Dog Crate Cover (starting at $7.97; amazon.com)

This machine-washable and dryer-safe crate cover helps to provide privacy and a sense of comfort for puppies while they're sleeping and crate training.

_____________________________________________________________________________

SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy Behavioral Aid Toy ($39.95; amazon.com)

With a pulsing heartbeat and a heat pack, your dog can snuggle up next to this toy for some additional comfort.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Frisco Training & Potty Pads (starting at $23.93; chewy.com)

Potty pads will help you train for your four-legged friends to do their business without making a mess.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain and Odor Eliminator (starting at $19.97; amazon.com)

Accidents still happen, so use this ultra-strength stain and odor eliminator that comes editor-recommended for an easy and efficient cleanup.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Petkin Paw Wipes ($19.49; chewy.com)

Puppy paws get dirty when playing outside, so use a gentle and soothing wet wipe infused with aloe and vitamin E for a quick and easy cleanup anywhere you go.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Musher's Secret Paw Wax ($21.99; amazon.com)

Make sure your pup's paws stay fully protected on hot concrete, sand and even snow with this beloved wax.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Petmate Clean Response Waste Management System Swivel Bin and Rake ($17.95, originally $35.99; chewy.com)

Keep your pet's potty area clean or pick up any accidents with this easy-to-use pooper scooper.

_____________________________________________________________________________

New World Pet Products Foldable Metal Exercise Pen (starting at $31.99; amazon.com)

This foldable playpen can be used indoors and outdoors, and is the perfect way to enclose your pet while you're busy or away from home while still providing room to exercise.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Found My Animal Prismatic Cotton Rope Dog Leash ($41.87, originally $64; chewy.com)

A colorful hand-dyed leash is the ultimate statement-making dog accessory.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Puppia Dog Harness (starting at $15.90; amazon.com)

A lightweight and adjustable harness provides a comfortable fit when you're teaching your pup how to walk on a leash.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Earth Rated PoopBags Dispenser with Bags ($3.99; chewy.com)

Attach this poop bag dispenser to any leash to make cleanup convenient and easy on walks.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Frisco Refill Planet Friendly Dog Poop Bags ($5.94, originally $8.04; chewy.com)

Refill your dispenser with eco-friendly poop bags made from 50% recyclable materials.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Wild One Harness Walk Kit ($98, originally $118; wildone.com)

If you feel like your pup might be a fashionista, the uber-chic dog brand Wild One has a kit that includes a matching leash, harness (or collar) and poop bag carrier in an array of contemporary colors, from a sweet lilac to a bright red.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Casper Dog Bed (starting at $125; nordstrom.com)

A luxe dog bed from the award-winning mattress company Casper is sure to help your pooch catch some peaceful z's.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Cloud Star Tricky Trainers Chewy ($8.47, originally $12.45; amazon.com)

These training treats are bite-size and low-calorie, making them perfect little rewards for learning new tricks.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Burt's Bees Oatmeal Pet Shampoo ($8.19; target.com)

Burt's Bees natural shampoo contains colloidal oatmeal, honey and beeswax, which will leave your dog's coat and skin clean, silky and smooth.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Bodhi Dog New Grooming Pet Shampoo Brush ($8.97; amazon.com)

Make grooming and bath time even more enjoyable with this gentle massaging rubber bristle brush.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Old Mother Hubbard Classic Crunchy Natural Dog Treats (starting at $5.47, originally $7.89; amazon.com)

Peanut butter-flavored treats are always a good idea, especially when they're made with all-natural ingredients.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Kong Classic Dog Toy (starting at $7.99; amazon.com)

Fill this durable rubber cone with peanut butter, freeze and let your pooch enjoy licking a tasty frozen treat. When the peanut butter's gone, you've got a chew toy.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Pearhead Dog Toy Sushi Bento Box Toy ($12.99; amazon.com)

Plush sushi-themed squeaky toys will keep your dog entertained for hours.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy ($13.59, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Does your new dog live for hide and seek? Then this plush toy with squeaking squirrels seems like a very good idea.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Outward Hound Dog Puzzle Toy Dog Game ($11.78, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Help stimulate your puppy's mind with this treat-dispensing puzzle toy.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Greenies Original Teenie Natural Dental Dog Treats (starting at $11.42; amazon.com)

Keeping on top of your dog's dental health is extremely important, and these natural chewing treats help to fight plaque and tartar and freshen stinky dog breath.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Kong Duck Dog Toy (starting at $2.28, originally $2.99; chewy.com)

Like the Kong rubber cone above, this plush duck toy is soft but durable and sure to become one of your new puppy's favorites.

_____________________________________________________________________________

West Paw Zogoflex Bumi Dog Tug Toy ($17.95; amazon.com)

Play tug-of-war with this Z-shaped toy, which also doubles as a super durable chew toy.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.