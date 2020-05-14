Upgrade to a 2020 iPad Pro for less right now

If extra time at home has you bingeing TV shows and surfing the internet more than usual, you might be in the market for a tablet upgrade. If you're going to be using your device more often, consider picking up a new iPad Pro, recently refreshed for 2020 with an upgraded chip, more powerful cameras, and an array of new features that can supercharge your solo viewing (or browsing) parties. And every new model is on sale right now.

Expercom has discounted all variations of the 2020 iPad Pro, with the base model now priced at $749, down from $799. For that price, you get an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, a powerful A12Z Bionic chip, a 7MP front-facing camera and 12MP main camera capable of 4K footage up to 1080p at 240fps, and LiDAR. This tablet offers up to 10 hours of battery life on Wi-Fi and supports Face ID to get you quickly and securely logged in and ready to go.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro with Liquid Retina Display, 128GB

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro with Liquid Retina Display, 128GB ($749, originally $799; expercom.com)

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Liquid Retina Display, 128GB

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Liquid Retina Display, 128GB ($939, originally $989; expercom.com)

Both versions also support the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, so you can turn your tablet into a modular computer-like device on the go, should you need a portable productivity station.

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch models are identical in terms of specs and options, so deciding which is better suited for your needs really comes down to how much screen real estate and storage you need.

Plus, these discounted models are configurable, so be sure to take note of the price changes that come along with swapping out components. Going from the 11-inch to the 12.9-inch version or upping your storage will cost you, but choosing a different color will not.

For instance, you can choose from three additional storage configurations: the 256GB unit for $844 (down from $894), the 512GB unit for $1,034 (down from $1,084), and the 1TB unit for $1,229 (down from $1,279). All models are available in both space gray and silver. You can also opt for a Wi-Fi model or Wi-Fi + Cellular device, which adds $145 to any configuration. For more on the 2020 iPad Pro, check out our full review.

Want more great Apple deals? Check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.