Listen for less with this one-day sale on Anker Soundcore audio devices

You know Anker for their long lasting chargers and batteries, but the brand also makes high quality audio devices. And for one day only, a few of Anker's Soundcore products are on sale at Amazon.

Whether you need a speaker that travels well, one that's ideal for dance parties, or just a pair of headphones, there's a Bluetooth device for you in this Gold Box. See below for a breakdown of the items on sale.

Anker Soundcore Boost ($44.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Anker Soundcore Boost

This speaker from Anker features the brand's patented AnkerBassUp technology, which makes music sound crisp and amps up low bass tones. With a single charge, you'll get 10 hours of listening time — plus, you can also charge other devices via the speaker using the external USB ports. The simple design of the speaker allows it to blend into any home audioscape.

Anker Soundcore Mini ($16.99, originally $21.99; amazon.com)

Anker Soundcore Mini

This highly portable mini speaker — it weighs less than half of a pound and is about 3 inches high and wide — still packs the same great sound punch you'd expect from Anker. Tiny but mighty, you'll get up to 15 hours of continuous playtime in a single charge, and it's Bluetooth connection range is an impressive 66 feet.. There's also a built in noise cancelling microphone for hands-free calling.

Anker Soundcore Flare+ ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Anker Soundcore Flare+

In addition to delivering top-notch sound, the Flare+ is waterproof, sports a pretty portablem and has a cool light display feature. The cylindrical design gives you sound at every angle, and using the Soundcore app, you can control the lights, stereo pairing, and other features. Check out our full review on the Flare+ here.

Anker Soundcore Pro+ ($50.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Anker Soundcore Pro+

A sleek, black design makes this the quintessential home speaker. You'll get 18 hours of play time in a single charge, and the Pro+ is splash-proof, so you're safe from spills and slip-ups near water. It packs a serious sound, utilizing Anker's BassUp technology, and like the other speakers on sale, you can charge other devices using the external USB ports.

Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Headphones ($29.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Headphones

Keep Anker's quality sound all to yourself with these wireless headphones. These headphones feature fast charging, and only five minutes of charging will get you five hours of playtime. Meanwhile, a full charge will deliver 60 hours of playtime.

These headphones are also foldable, so they'll fit into desk drawers and or backpacks. Not to mention, the black exterior with red detailing is pretty slick.

