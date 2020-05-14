Hundreds of fossilized human footprints found in Africa could reveal ancient traditions

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 11:01 AM ET, Thu May 14, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This is one of the 408 human footprints preserved at the Engare Sero site in Tanzania. The fossilized footprints reveal a group of 17 people that traveled together, likely including 14 women, two men and one juvenile male.
Photos: Ancient finds
This is one of the 408 human footprints preserved at the Engare Sero site in Tanzania. The fossilized footprints reveal a group of 17 people that traveled together, likely including 14 women, two men and one juvenile male.
Hide Caption
1 of 147
Blade-like stone tools and beads found in Bulgaria&#39;s Bacho Kiro cave provide the earliest evidence for modern humans in Europe 47,000 years ago.
Photos: Ancient finds
Blade-like stone tools and beads found in Bulgaria's Bacho Kiro cave provide the earliest evidence for modern humans in Europe 47,000 years ago.
Hide Caption
2 of 147
This artist&#39;s illustration shows what an early, small ichthyosaur that lived 248 million years ago may have looked like. It resembled a cross between a tadpole and a seal, grew to be one foot long and had pebble-like teeth that it likely used to eat invertebrates like snails and bivalves.
Photos: Ancient finds
This artist's illustration shows what an early, small ichthyosaur that lived 248 million years ago may have looked like. It resembled a cross between a tadpole and a seal, grew to be one foot long and had pebble-like teeth that it likely used to eat invertebrates like snails and bivalves.
Hide Caption
3 of 147
This is an artist&#39;s illustration of Adalatherium hui, an early mammal that lived on Madagascar 66 million years ago.
Photos: Ancient finds
This is an artist's illustration of Adalatherium hui, an early mammal that lived on Madagascar 66 million years ago.
Hide Caption
4 of 147
This is an artist&#39;s illustration showing a cross-section of Earth&#39;s forming crust approximately 3 to 4 billion years ago.
Photos: Ancient finds
This is an artist's illustration showing a cross-section of Earth's forming crust approximately 3 to 4 billion years ago.
Hide Caption
5 of 147
Illuminated medieval manuscripts are full of intricate decorations, illustrations and colors, including &quot;endangered colors&quot; that can no longer be recreated today.
Photos: Ancient finds
Illuminated medieval manuscripts are full of intricate decorations, illustrations and colors, including "endangered colors" that can no longer be recreated today.
Hide Caption
6 of 147
These monkeys can be found in ancient Grecian frescoes. And the details are so accurate that researchers were able to identify them as vervet monkeys and baboons.
Photos: Ancient finds
These monkeys can be found in ancient Grecian frescoes. And the details are so accurate that researchers were able to identify them as vervet monkeys and baboons.
Hide Caption
7 of 147
Archeologists have found the oldest string of yarn at a prehistoric site in southern France. This photograph, taken by digital microscopy, shows that of the cord fragment, which is approximately 6.2 mm long and 0.5 mm wide.
Photos: Ancient finds
Archeologists have found the oldest string of yarn at a prehistoric site in southern France. This photograph, taken by digital microscopy, shows that of the cord fragment, which is approximately 6.2 mm long and 0.5 mm wide.
Hide Caption
8 of 147
This illustration shows Elessaurus gondwanoccidens, a long-legged reptile that lived in South America during the Early Triassic Period. It&#39;s a cousin to other mysterious early reptiles that arose after the Permian mass extinction event 250 million years ago.
Photos: Ancient finds
This illustration shows Elessaurus gondwanoccidens, a long-legged reptile that lived in South America during the Early Triassic Period. It's a cousin to other mysterious early reptiles that arose after the Permian mass extinction event 250 million years ago.
Hide Caption
9 of 147
The skeletal remains of Homo antecessor are on display in this image. A recent study suggests antecessor is a sister lineage to Homo erectus, a common ancestor of modern humans, Neanderthals and Denisovans.
Photos: Ancient finds
The skeletal remains of Homo antecessor are on display in this image. A recent study suggests antecessor is a sister lineage to Homo erectus, a common ancestor of modern humans, Neanderthals and Denisovans.
Hide Caption
10 of 147
A nearly two-million-year-old Homo erectus skullcap was found in South Africa. This is the first fossil of erectus to be found in southern Africa, which places it in the area at the same time as other ancient human ancestors.