Photos: Ancient finds This is one of the 408 human footprints preserved at the Engare Sero site in Tanzania. The fossilized footprints reveal a group of 17 people that traveled together, likely including 14 women, two men and one juvenile male. Hide Caption 1 of 147

Photos: Ancient finds Blade-like stone tools and beads found in Bulgaria's Bacho Kiro cave provide the earliest evidence for modern humans in Europe 47,000 years ago. Hide Caption 2 of 147

Photos: Ancient finds This artist's illustration shows what an early, small ichthyosaur that lived 248 million years ago may have looked like. It resembled a cross between a tadpole and a seal, grew to be one foot long and had pebble-like teeth that it likely used to eat invertebrates like snails and bivalves. Hide Caption 3 of 147

Photos: Ancient finds This is an artist's illustration of Adalatherium hui, an early mammal that lived on Madagascar 66 million years ago. Hide Caption 4 of 147

Photos: Ancient finds This is an artist's illustration showing a cross-section of Earth's forming crust approximately 3 to 4 billion years ago. Hide Caption 5 of 147

Photos: Ancient finds Illuminated medieval manuscripts are full of intricate decorations, illustrations and colors, including "endangered colors" that can no longer be recreated today. Hide Caption 6 of 147

Photos: Ancient finds These monkeys can be found in ancient Grecian frescoes. And the details are so accurate that researchers were able to identify them as vervet monkeys and baboons. Hide Caption 7 of 147

Photos: Ancient finds Archeologists have found the oldest string of yarn at a prehistoric site in southern France. This photograph, taken by digital microscopy, shows that of the cord fragment, which is approximately 6.2 mm long and 0.5 mm wide. Hide Caption 8 of 147

Photos: Ancient finds This illustration shows Elessaurus gondwanoccidens, a long-legged reptile that lived in South America during the Early Triassic Period. It's a cousin to other mysterious early reptiles that arose after the Permian mass extinction event 250 million years ago. Hide Caption 9 of 147