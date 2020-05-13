How the world's most dangerous bird got its unique feathers

(CNN) It's been called the world's most dangerous bird. Its long dagger-like middle toes, in fact, were responsible for the death of a man in Florida last year.

But what excites scientists about the cassowary — a large, emu-like, flightless bird — is its distinctive look. With its black iridescent feathered body, its blue, turquoise and magenta neck and horned crest or casque, it's been described as looking like a "high-fashion dinosaur."

The cassowary has a brilliant blue and turquoise face.

"It's a little over a meter tall. It's pretty heavy. Their bones are dense. They definitely can cause some damage," said Chad Eliason, a staff scientist and postdoctoral fellow at the Field Museum in Chicago and an author of a new paper on the giant bird that published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.

The southern cassowary can inflict serious injury with its dagger-like claw on the middle toe.

"There's lots of stories about dangerous kicks with their claws. They help you to realize birds are related to dinosaurs."

Each of its three-toed feet has a claw that can be up to 4 inches or 10 centimeters long, allowing it to slice open a predator with a single kick, according to the San Diego Zoo. It can also run up to 31 miles per hour through dense forest and jump up to 7 feet (2 meters).

