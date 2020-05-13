A mom is recreating popular children's book covers to help explain the pandemic to kids

Explaining the pandemic to kids isn't easy. So one mom set out to help.

Stefanie Trilling, a mother of two who lives near four New York hospitals, is hoping to make the pandemic a little less intimidating for kids by recreating the covers of classic children's books

The reimagined theme, of course, is the coronavirus. But her work couldn't be more delightful.

Instead of "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs," Trilling adapted the title, "Cloudy With a Chance of Panic Hoarding."

"The Lonely Prince," "The Magic School Bus Explores COVID Testing" and "Green Eggs and Wash Your Hands" are a few other reworked titles.

