Plane crash kills a student pilot and injures two others

(CNN) A student pilot was killed and two others injured in a small plane crash at an intersection in Miramar, Florida.



The crash took place Tuesday morning when a Piper PA-34 clipped power lines, authorities said. "All of a sudden, something just caught my eye. I looked up and the plane was just definitely way too low," witness Alan Birmaher told CNN affiliate WPLG The crash took place Tuesday morning when a Piper PA-34 clipped power lines, authorities said.

"The pilot told air traffic controllers that he was attempting to return to the airport when the aircraft went down," said Kathleen Bergen, a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

There were two occupants in the plane, an advanced student and instructor, according to the Wayman Aviation flight school, to which the plane was registered.

Police identified the student as Mark Daniel Scott, 25. He was pronounced dead at the scene, said Miramar Police spokeswoman Tania Rues.

The instructor, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

"A third person, who was on the ground, was injured by debris," Rues said.

