A priest rode around in the back of a pickup truck blessing people in Philadelphia

(CNN) It's not quite the popemobile, but it will have to do.

For nearly two hours on Tuesday evening, Rev. Nicholas Martorano of St. Nick's Catholic Church was driven around South Philadelphia on the back of a red pickup truck, blessing parishioners who haven't been able to attend mass in person for months

Of course, the church would normally be the place where the faithful would come to feel at peace and relieve any anxiety caused by the pandemic. But like many other houses of worship, St. Nick's has been closed to the public to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"Even though we have virtual mass every Sunday and people can tune in, the most important part is missing -- being able to receive Jesus and the Eucharist," Martorano told CNN. So he decided it was best to bring the church to them.

Dozens of parishioners came out of their homes to greet Martorano and receive his blessing, in what is known in the Catholic faith as the Blessed Sacrament.

