NYC first responders push for line-of-duty benefits in fight against coronavirus

New York (CNN) With the coronavirus pandemic decimating New York City's police and fire departments, first responders, their unions and city officials are pushing to officially designate Covid-19 fatalities as "line of duty" deaths so survivors are eligible for pension benefits.

The push for such a designation, long reserved for cops or firefighters who were injured or died on the job, is being aided by state Assemblyman Peter Abbate Jr. of Brooklyn. The Democrat, who's chairman of the governmental employees committee, says he intends to submit a bill to ensure benefits to the immediate family of all first responders affected by the virus.

"The whole purpose of the bill is to take care of the beneficiaries to make sure they remain whole," Abbate said.

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 41 NYPD and 11 FDNY members.

The change in line-of-duty status for illnesses and fatalities requires state legislation. But the ultimate question of funding for future benefits looms larger.

Read More