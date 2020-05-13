NYC has gone 58 days without a single pedestrian death, longest since record keeping

New York (CNN) The decrease in congestion on New York City's normally bustling streets has brought some good news: No pedestrians have died in traffic-related incidents in nearly two months.

As of Tuesday, the city went 58 days without such a death, said transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg. The commissioner attributed this to 51 days of life under a stay-at-home order issued as the coronavirus spread.

The streak is the longest since the city started recording in 1983 the various modes of fatalities, said DOT spokesman Scott Gastel.

But there has been a down side to the reduction in traffic.

"Some drivers are taking advantage of much emptier streets to speed recklessly," Trottenberg told City Council members, according to the transcript provided by the DOT.

Read More