Volunteers go door-to-door delivering masks to every household in the city after mayor's appeal for help

(CNN) The mayor had done the impossible -- he acquired face masks for everyone in the city. There was just one problem: How do you quickly distribute tens of thousands masks?

So, Mayor Paul Brodeur of Melrose, Massachusetts, put out the call for help

A few days later, dozens of volunteers dressed in bright yellow vests went door-to-door safely delivering the masks to the city's 28,000 residents.

"The speed at which people stepped forward and the diversity of the folks was humbling," Brodeur told CNN of the effort, which happened on Tuesday. "There were moms and dads with their families, older residents and everyone in between."

Every resident received a paper bag filled with 4-5 masks, along with information on how to wear the masks properly as well as available mental health resources, according to Brodeur. "Advancing public health is our number 1 priority," Brodeur said. "But (the masks) also let people know that we're here for them."

