Sarah Lee/eyevine/Redux Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors, poses for a photo in 2013. In pictures: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk

Sarah Lee/eyevine/Redux Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors, poses for a photo in 2013.

Elon Musk built a commercial rocket company from scratch and upended the auto industry as a high-profile evangelist for electric cars.

It has made him one of the richest people in the world.

Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Inc., has been a visionary risk-taker throughout his career. After making a dot-com fortune in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he bet it all on long-shot startups that have paid off.

"When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor," he once said.

In April 2022, it was announced that Musk had made an offer to buy Twitter and take it private, saying he believes the social media platform needs to be "transformed." Musk is Twitter's largest individual shareholder.