Unsigned note left at the Ahmaud Arbery memorial: 'I am so sorry. I should have stopped them'

(CNN) An unsigned note reportedly left at the memorial where Ahmaud Arbery was killed is raising questions about who left it there and why.

The message, a photo of which was obtained by CNN affiliate WJXT, reads: "Ahmaud - I am so sorry. I should have stopped them. I am so sorry."

S. Lee Merritt, the attorney for the Arbery family, addressed the note in a tweet, writing, "We need to discover who left this note!"

Arbery, a black man, was shot dead while jogging just outside Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23. The story hit the national spotlight this month after footage of the killing was released.