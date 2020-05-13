(CNN) Five surfers who knew the sea "like the back of their hand" have died after a huge layer of foam in the water hampered efforts to rescue them.

The group ran into difficulties at the northern harbor head of the Scheveningen district of The Hague in the Netherlands on Monday evening.

Despite a large-scale rescue operation, only one member of the group could be saved, according to KNRM , the Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Organization.

Relatives, friends and the surf community gather on The Hague Beach to mourn the loss of five surfers.

A statement issued online by the rescue service said its efforts were "complicated by the man-sized foam layer at sea and on the beach," while "strong winds and high waves also made it very difficult to provide relief from the harbor pier."

Police, firefighters, the coastguard, units from KNRM and other emergency workers were all involved in the rescue operation, in which a helicopter was used to try to blow away the foam and improve visibility.