Woman gives birth, then walks 160km with her newborn baby

(CNN) A pregnant woman traveling through India by foot interrupted her journey to give birth and then kept walking for another 160 kilometers (99 miles) with her newborn baby.

The woman, whose identity is unknown by CNN, was walking with her husband and their four other children from the city of Nashik, in Maharashtra, to the town of Satna in the adjoining state of Madhya Pradesh.

Somewhere along the trip, the woman stopped and gave birth to a baby girl. A few days later, she was stopped by Kavita Kanesh, an official at a checkpoint in Madhya Pradesh.

"She just rested for about one and a half to two hours after she delivered. The family had no money, no means of transport, no one was giving them a lift," Kanesh told CNN.

Kanesh said the baby was born on May 5, four days before they reached the checkpoint.

