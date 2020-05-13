Gulping down 1 or more sugary drinks a day could put you at risk for cardiovascular disease

(CNN) Even one serving daily of a sugary soft drink is associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

That's according to a new study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

In the study, researchers cataloged answers from about 106,000 women who filled out a food questionnaire. The survey included questions about how often they drank sweetened beverages, including sodas, sports drinks and sweetened bottled waters.

The participants, whose average age was 52, hadn't been diagnosed with heart disease, stroke or diabetes when they entered the study. Based on follow-ups over two decades, however, many began to show signs of those conditions.

The researchers concluded that drinking one or more sugary beverages each day was associated with a nearly 20% greater likelihood of having a cardiovascular disease, when compared with women who either didn't drink or rarely drank sugary beverages.

