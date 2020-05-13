French serial killer expert admits his career is built on lies

(CNN) Famed French serial killer expert Stephane Bourgoin has confessed that his prestigious career is founded on lies, following a series of revelations.

Bourgoin, 67, built a reputation as the country's foremost expert in serial killers, writing more than 75 books and producing dozens of documentaries, before an investigation brought him down.

His standing as an expert in his field meant he was called upon as a guest lecturer for trainees at the French national judiciary police academy and regularly toured the country to give speeches on his experiences.

However, in January an anonymous collective called "4e Oeil" or "4th Eye" uploaded a series of videos on YouTube accusing Bourgoin of lying, and the story quickly became a sensation in France given his public profile. The videos have since been removed from YouTube, but remain on the collective's official website.

A spokesperson for 4e Oeil told CNN they started investigating Bourgoin in August 2019 after discussing his work in a Facebook group dedicated to criminal cases.

