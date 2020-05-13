Memorial Day sales are already happening at these retailers

Memorial Day may not be until May 25, but many retailers are already celebrating by launching early sales this week. With Amazon Prime Day reportedly pushed back to August (if it happens at all), Memorial Day sales mark one of the last chances for major savings before late summer. That means that now's a great time for some retail therapy to stave away the social distancing blues.

A lot of Memorial Day sales revolve around mattresses and home goods, but we've also found great deals on outdoor clothing and gear, which would certainly come in handy if you're able to social distance somewhere rural as the weather heats up. There are a handful of tech deals happening as well, plus savings on home office furniture — both would make a good investment as in person offices remain shuttered for the foreseeable future.

Nearly all of the following discounts last through Memorial Day itself (we've noted the few instances when they don't). Keep an eye out for more deals the closer it gets to the actual holiday (especially on outdoor items, including furniture, decor and grills), and check out the savings you can score right now below!

Tech and electronics

Lenovo

Lenovo

Lenovo is celebrating Memorial Day for three weeks this year, starting with Sneak Peek sales going on now through May 17. Save up to 35% on doorbuster deals and 45% or more off select ThinkPad laptops. Other promos include Yoga laptops starting at $699.99 and IdeaCentre Desktops starting at $349.99. New deals will be released for the week of May 18 through 24, and again for the week of May 25 through 31.

Microsoft

Save up $500 on select PCs as well as on the Surface Book 2.

Outdoor clothing and gear

Osprey

Backcountry

Get 25% to 50% off outdoor clothing and gear, plus 35% off select mountain bikes and frames — a bike would be a great way to avoid public transportation. You can also get 20% off one full-priced item with the code 20FULLPRICE.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Expect a full slate of Memorial Day deals at Dick's Sporting Goods later on, but right now, you can still get 25% off select shoes and apparel from Adidas and Nike (including the best-selling women's Dry Tempo running shorts, which still have many colors and sizes available). You can also score up to 50% off indoor cardio equipment and up to $200 off kayaks and paddle boards — perfect for some fun if you'll be socially distancing near the water this summer.

Osprey

The Spring Into Summer sale is live right now, with more than 200 products marked down. Save up 25% off gear (including select colors of the excellent Daylite Plus pack), plus up to 40% off last season's models.

Mattresses

Nectar

Amerisleep

Get 30% off any mattress, plus free, no contact delivery. This deal ends on Sunday, May 17.

Avocado

The organic mattress company is offering savings now through June 1. Use code WEHONOR200 for $200 off all mattresses. Toss a bed frame in with your mattress purchase to get another $150 off using the code BEDFRAME150 (yes, these first two offers can be combined!). You can also get two free Green Pillows, Molded Latex Pillows or Meditation Pillows when you use code 2FREEPILLOWS with your mattress purchase — though note that this offer can't be combined with either of the first two.

Casper

Customers get 10% off all full priced items (excluding the Element mattress) now through June 1.

Cocoon by Sealy

Now through May 31, use code CNN35 for 35% off the Chill Mattress. The Chill features a proprietary heat dissipating technology, making it a good pick for hot sleepers as the weather starts to warm up.

Leesa

Savings are available on all Leesa mattresses. Get $100 off Leesa's budget-friendly Studio model, $200 off the Original memory foam mattress, $300 off the Hybrid (which combines memory foam with pocket springs) and $400 off the Legend (an upgraded hybrid with two layers of springs). Leesa also offers free, no contact delivery.

Mattress Firm

The Memorial Day Preview Sale is offering up to $500 off select queen and king mattresses, as well as a free adjustable base when you spend $699 or more using code ELEVATE.

Nectar

The company's Early Memorial Day sale, which lasts through May 17, includes a free mattress protector, sheet set and premium pillows with any mattress order, for a total savings of up to $399.

Purple

Get a free mattress protector and plush pillow, valued at up to $173, when you buy the original Purple Mattress, the Purple Hybrid or the Hybrid Premier mattress.

Saatva

Get $200 off your entire order through May 25.

Sleep Number

Find major savings on a variety of Sleep Number 360 smart beds, plus no interest for 36 months. Specific deals include $1,000 off the pSE Special Edition smart bed and $800 off the i8 model (now $2,799 for a queen, its lowest price ever).

Tuft & Needle

Get 10% off site wide now through May 31, plus extra savings on select products. Specific deals include 10% off the T&N Original Mattress, 15% off Mint and Hybrid mattresses, 30% off jersey sheet sets, 20% off dog beds, 20% off the Contrast Platform Bed and 20% off adjustable frames.

Home goods and furniture

Overstock

Article

Save 25% on a variety of furniture, including outdoor and home office, now through May 25.

Branch Furniture

Select products are on sale now through Memorial Day weekend, including the company's best-selling Ergonomic Chair at 20% off and Task Chair at 25% off — both come with free shipping. Branch's small filing cabinet and guest chair are discounted as well.

Macy's

Memorial Day home deals are already underway, with 20% to 60% off a wide selection of furniture, rugs and mattresses.

Overstock

Overstock is offering up to 70% off thousands of products as part of its Memorial Day Blowout, plus free shipping on all orders. Get up to 40% off water toys and swim accessories; an extra 20% off select patio furniture; 55% off outdoor umbrellas, fans and other summer cooling essentials; 20% off home office items and 55% off wicker and rattan home goods.

Wayfair

Wayfair, like Overstock, hasn't released specific Memorial Day savings yet, but you can still save up to 65% on outdoor furniture just in time for summer with the company's Big Outdoor Sale. You can also get 70% off bedding and bath products and up to 65% off other items as part of the Indoor Refresh Sale.

1-800-Flowers

