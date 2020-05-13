Upgrade your home office with a laptop stand and dock

If you've found yourself spending more time at the computer while working from home, now is a great time to upgrade your home office with a new laptop stand and dock.

Many laptop stands are adjustable and feature cable organizing options, in addition to being a great way to improve your posture and organize your work space.

If you want to organize further, we suggest a laptop dock, which will provide a designated spot for your device when it comes time to log off for the day.

We break down options for you below (and as a bonus, a few of them are even on sale).

Laptop stands

AmazonBasics Laptop Desk Stand for PC and MacBook ($18.01, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

This is simple and sleek, so the silver will blend nicely with your technology and your desk set up. The stand will raise your laptop 6.1 inches, giving you a nice height and there's even a cable organizer to keep your wires where you want them. As long as your laptop depth is fewer than 9.4 inches, this stand is a great option.

Nulaxy Adjustable Laptop Stand ($33.99; amazon.com)

This stand has universal compatibility and should fit notebooks and laptops up to 17.3 inches. Not that you'll ever hit a weight this heavy, but the stand can hold up to 44 pounds, so safe to say it's definitely suitable for a laptop. You can adjust the height of the stand from 3.15 inches to 5.12 inches. Plus, the aluminum alloy material will help keep your laptop cool while you work.

Griffin GC16034 Elevator Stand for Laptops ($39.99; amazon.com)

This lifts your laptop 5.5 inches off your desk and gives you more surface area for your keyboards and accessories. The stand fits most PC laptops and MacBooks. The bright white design will blend with any office aesthetic and will help keep your laptop cool with 360 degrees of air circulation.

AmazonBasics Ventilated Adjustable Laptop Computer Holder Desk Stand ($19.99; amazon.com)

This is ventilated to keep your laptop cool throughout the day. The max height is 7.2 inches and this option features six slots for cables to keep your desktop as organized as possible. While it doesn't list which laptops it's compatible with, the stand measures 13 inches wide and 11 inches deep, so most laptops between 13 and 15 inches should fit.

McFee Adjustable Laptop Stand ($21.88, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

This is fully portable, so whether you're using a designated home office or switching rooms between conference calls, this is a great option. Compatible with laptops between 10 and 15.6 inches, this stand will work with a wide array of laptops. The height spans from a minimum of 5.5 to 7 inches and the stand is fully rotatable. As a bonus, this stand has a mobile phone bracket on the side so you can keep all your devices in view.

Twelve South Curve for Macbooks and Laptops ($59.99; amazon.com)

This will raise your laptop 6 inches off your desk. The design is minimalist, and since it's available in both a sleek black and bright white, will work with your office design. This stand is compatible with laptops ranging from 11 to 17 inches wide and the Curve keeps 70% of the laptop's base exposed to help with cooling.

Rain Design mStand360 Laptop Stand with Swivel Base ($49.96, originally $54.90; amazon.com)

This features 360-degree rotation. It will elevate your laptop 6 inches off your desk and the stand is made of a single piece of aluminum to give it extra stability. Plus, there's a designated cut out to run wires through, keeping your desk from becoming overrun with cables. This stand is compatible with laptops with depths fewer than 10.4 inches.

Steklo MacBook Pro Stand ($24.99; amazon.com)

This is one of the simplest stands of the bunch. It's fully portable and compatible for laptops, especially MacBooks, with screen sizes ranging from 12 to 17 inches. The weight of this collapsible stand is 5.8 ounces, so it's perfect for carrying when you do go back to commuting, or from room to room. It will only lift your laptop 1.7 inches, which Steklo states is eye level. It's definitely on the low end for height, but the portability is a huge plus.

Razer Laptop Stand Chroma ($83.58; amazon.com)

The priciest of the stands we've rounded up, this option from Razer is specifically designed for the brand's laptops. This stand is designed for optimal cooling to keep your laptop from getting too hot while you use it. There are three additional USB ports for the rest of your devices. Similar to the light up keyboard of Razer Blade laptops, the bottom of the stand has a light display you can fully customize through Razer Synapse.

AmazonBasics Metal Laptop Computer Monitor Riser Stand ($20.72; amazon.com)

This simple stand lifts your laptop 4 inches off your desk, providing space for other devices, papers, consoles and a variety of items underneath. The stand can support up to 40 pounds, so your laptop is definitely stable. It measures 11 inches by 14.6 inches, so if you're working with a 12- or 13-inch screen laptop, you should be good to go.

Laptop docks

Twelve South BookArc ($59.99; amazon.com)

This isn't a laptop stand, but rather a docking station designed specifically for MacBooks. If you're looking to declutter your desk when you're not using your laptop, this is a great option. The design is super thin and comes in different color options to match your laptop.

Omoton Double Desktop Stand ($28.99; amazon.com)

This works for PC laptops as well as MacBooks and features two slots for multiple devices. It's adjustable for sizing to fit your laptop perfectly and securely. The bottom of the dock features a non-slip silicone mat to keep the dock from moving around on your desk. The small and minimal design will blend in perfectly in your home office.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.