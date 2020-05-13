US Embassy says Covid-19 threat in Tanzania's main city 'extremely high'

(CNN) The US Embassy in Tanzania, claiming that many hospitals in the main city Dar es Salaam have been overwhelmed in recent weeks, contends the risk of contracting Covid-19 there is "extremely high."

Wednesday's health alert notes that the Tanzanian government has not released any data on Covid-19 since April 29.

"Despite limited official reports, all evidence points to exponential growth of the epidemic in Dar and other locations in Tanzania."

The embassy alert did not provide sources for its assessment.

CNN has reached out to the Tanzania government spokesman for comment and has yet to receive a response.

Read More