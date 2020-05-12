A woman suffers burns after illegally entering Yellowstone National Park, park officials say

(CNN) A woman suffered burns after falling into a thermal feature at Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, according to the park officials.

Yellowstone has been closed to visitors since March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic . The woman "illegally entered the park," the National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement.

She told park rangers she was backing up to take pictures when she fell into a thermal feature at the Old Faithful Geyser, one of the most famous geyser's in the world.

"Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature," reads the park's website . It also warns visitors to stay on the boardwalks and trails in these thermal areas.

After falling, the woman, who was not identified by park officials, was able to get in her vehicle and drive through the park when she was contacted by rangers. Due to her injuries, she was life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, park officials said.