Cop uses mating call on his phone to lure back zoo's escaped peacock

(CNN) The Franklin Park Zoo in Boston welcomed back an escaped peacock thanks to the quick thinking of a Boston police officer.

Officers patrolling in the Roxbury area early Monday were approached by a person who said an animal may have escaped from the zoo.

They "were met by an extremely large, slightly intimidating, and quite beautiful, male peacock," police said

The peacock's name is Snowbank, and he is one of four peacocks kept at the zoo.

"The peacocks at Franklin Park Zoo are free-roaming, and while they typically wander throughout the Zoo, it is currently mating season, and it's possible he ventured out looking for love in search of a peahen (female peacock)," a spokeswoman for the zoo told CNN.

