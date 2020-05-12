NASA astronaut beams a message of hope to Earth in the pandemic

(CNN) Sometimes all it takes is a little perspective.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy sent home a message of unity from his perch aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday, telling the world that there's hope if we just stick together.

"There's hope in being united," said Cassidy when CNN's Rachel Crane asked if he had a message for those of us on Earth. "When I look down at the planet, it's just a big beautiful spaceship that has 7 billion astronauts on it."

Cassidy, currently the only American in space and commander of the Expedition 63 mission, said people back home should work together and do their part to keep the planet and its people healthy.

"Just like the three of us here working in harmony to conduct our daily missions effective and safely, that's what we should be doing on Earth," Cassidy told Crane in an interview for Go There on Facebook Watch.

