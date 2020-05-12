YouTuber Corey La Barrie killed in car crash on his 25th birthday

Los Angeles (CNN) YouTube star Corey La Barrie died on his 25th birthday after being involved in a car crash with a drunk driver, a lawyer for the La Barrie family confirmed.

"Right now, I can tell you that the family is in absolute shell shock," Michael Kraut, one of the two attorneys for the La Barrie family, told CNN in a phone interview on Tuesday. "His family over in Australia are on their way here to deal with the burial and grieve."

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner told CNN the crash occurred at the corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue in North Hollywood around 9:39 p.m. local time.

The Los Angeles Police Department would not confirm the identity of the driver, but issued a separate news release regarding the arrest of Daniel Joseph Silva, 27, "for murder" after a "DUI Fatal Traffic Collision" at the same time and location.

Kraut also identified Silva, who he described as La Barrie's "close friend," as the driver. He called the incident "beyond reckless," and said that Silva should be "held fully accountable in the legal system for his actions."

Read More