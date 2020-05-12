California's main universities not likely to return to campus this fall

(CNN) Most of the more than 770,000 students at California's two main university systems aren't likely to return to campus this fall.

The California State University system , which claims to be the nation's biggest four-year university system, plans to cancel nearly all in-person classes through the fall semester to reduce spread of the coronavirus , Chancellor Timothy White said Tuesday at a board of trustees meeting.

At the University of California, which has 10 campuses across the state, "it's likely none of our campuses will fully re-open in fall," Stett Holbrook, a spokesperson for UC, told CNN in an email.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House's coronavirus task force, told Congress Tuesday that it is a "bridge too far" for schools to expect a vaccine or widely available treatment for Covid-19 by fall reopening time.

"First and foremost is the health, safety and welfare of our students, faculty and staff, and the evolving data surrounding the progression of Covid-19 -- current and as forecast throughout the 2020-21 academic year," White said in making his announcement.

