Antisemitic incidents in the US reached the highest on record in 2019, ADL says

(CNN) Antisemitic incidents in the United States reached the highest on record in 2019, according to a press release from the Anti-Defamation League.

More than 2,100 acts of assault, vandalism and harassment were reported last year, according to the ADL, which has been tracking these incidents since 1979.

"This was a year of unprecedented antisemitic activity, a time when many Jewish communities across the country had direct encounters with hate," said ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt. "We are committed to fighting back against this rising tide of hate and will double down on our work with elected leaders, schools, and communities to end the cycle of hatred."

An Audit of Antisemitic Incidents issued Monday showed a 12% increase in incidents and a 56% increase in assaults.

More than 230 incidents targeting Jewish synagogues and community centers were recorded, including three major attacks: