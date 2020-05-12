Detroit Lions' safety Tracy Walker says his cousin Ahmaud Arbery 'did not deserve that'

(CNN) Detroit Lions' safety Tracy Walker, cousin of Ahmaud Arbery, told ESPN that he has watched the video of his cousin's death over a hundred times and still can't make sense of it.

"He did not deserve that. And, you know God has a plan for everybody, man, but you know, it's tough," Walker said to ESPN.

The video prompted an outcry for the arrest of the two from celebrities and the public. But many questions surrounding the delay of the arrests, the involvement of several district attorneys' offices in the investigation, and why the video wasn't released earlier by law enforcement remain.

Walker lived across the street from his cousin while they were in high school, ESPN reported. Walker said he knew Arbery almost his entire life, according to the report.

